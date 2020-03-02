Alan to receive lifetime achievement award

Los Angeles: Veteran composer, songwriter Alan Menken is set to be honoured with this year's Max Steiner Film Music Lifetime Achievement Award.

The honour is bestowed by the City of Vienna and named for Austrian composer Max Steiner, who penned the scores of Gone With the Wind and Casablanca among others.

Menken, the Oscar-winning composer behind some of Disney's most beloved songs, will receive the award on October 3 in Vienna gala concert, reported Variety.

"I am truly honoured to be receiving the prestigious Max Steiner Award this year. And I feel humbled to have my name and work associated with the brilliant and legendary Max Steiner himself.

"The way his creative life moved from theatre to film to the concert stage, even as his personal life moved him from Austria to England, and from Broadway to Hollywood, is an inspiration for all of us who follow in his footsteps nearly 50 years after his passing."

