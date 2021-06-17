Akshay's 'The End' to start production by early 2022

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar's digital debut 'The End' will start production either towards the end of the year or early 2022, producer Vikram Malhotra said.

The action-packed thriller series for OTT streamer 'Amazon Prime Video' was first announced in 2019, but the production was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a special event of 'Sherni', backed by Malhotra's 'Abundantia Entertainment', the producer said that his team is currently working on several series with 'Amazon', including 'The End' and 'Hush Hush'.

Malhotra's banner had previously produced thriller series 'Breathe' and its second season as well as Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Durgamati'.

"Creators like us look for platforms that become homes and understand our sensibilities and creative efforts. We found a warm home in 'Amazon Prime Video'. Apart from 'Breathe', there are other series in development like 'Hush Hush', which is in the middle of the production. We had to pause it because of the pandemic. There is a show called 'The End' featuring Akshay Kumar. It is set to start later this year or early next year, depending on how the situation is," said Malhotra.

'The End', which will mark Kumar's debut in the OTT space is reportedly a survival thriller set in the future.