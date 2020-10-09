Akshay transforms into a sari-clad ghost

The makers of 'Laxmmi Bomb', starring Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar, unveiled the trailer of the film. The 'Rustom' star could be seen making his transformation into a transgender, which is both fearful and funny.

As the trailer opens, Akshay and Kiara visit her parents' home. Her mother is particularly afraid of shadows and Akshay does his best to rid her of the fear. His equation with his father-in-law is, at best, uncomfortable. Matters start go out of hand when Akshay's behaviour slowly begins to change and he acquires a feminine trait. His character does not believe in ghosts and at the very onset he had declared that 'jis dinn mere saamne bhoot aaya na, main chudiyan pehen lunga'.

'Laxmmi Bomb' is the remake of 'Muni 2: Kanchana' from Tamil franchise 'Kanchana' by Raghava Lawrence. It will release on November 9, 2020 on 'Disney+ Hotstar'.

Akshay will be seen playing a transgender person in the film. Speaking at the virtual press conference earlier, the actor had revealed how the character in the film had been the most 'mentally intense' role for him. He said, "In my career of 30 years, this is

my most mentally intense role. It has been that tough. I have never experienced something like this before. The credit goes to my director, Lawrence sir. He introduced me to a version of myself which I did not know existed."