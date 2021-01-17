Akshay to donate for Ram Mandir's construction

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar made the announcement that he will contribute towards the construction of the Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Sharing a heartwarming video message, the Khiladi actor also appealed to the people to contribute as per their capabilities so that the coming generation continues to be inspired by Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram.

"I'm happy that the construction of the Bhavya Ram Mandir has begun in Ayodhya. Now is the time for us to make contributions. I have already started and I hope that everyone will come together to contribute their part for the temple," said the actor in the video.

In the video message, Akshay Kumar narrated the story of the famous squirrel which etched itself across the memories of the Hindu Civilisation by contributing towards the construction of the famous bridge Ram Setu.

'Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust' had already announced that the temple will be built through voluntary donations by Hindus. A campaign was also launched to invite donations for the construction of the Bhavya Ram Mandir.