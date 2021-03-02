Akshay shares poster of Ahan Shetty's debut film

Akshay Kumar took to his 'Twitter' handle and shared the first poster of the debut film of fellow actor Suniel Shetty's son Ahan.

"It is a big day for you Ahan. I still remember seeing your father, Suniel Shetty's first film Balwaan's poster and today I'm presenting yours. I'm so happy and proud to share the poster of Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Tadap' starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria. It is releasing in cinemas on September 24," wrote the actor.

The poster shows Ahan Shetty holding Tara Sutaria's face and planting a kiss. His face is hidden while she has her eyes closed as they are caught in a whirlwind of emotions.

The film will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Later, Ahan shared another poster and wrote: "He is fierce, he is rebellious and he is a lover!" I'm beyond grateful for this Sajid Nadiadwala sir. Thank you

Milan Luthria for helping me bring this character to life. 'Tadap' releases on September 24, 2021."