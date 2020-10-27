Akshay makes an offer to transgender celebrity Laxmi

In his effort to aggrandise his viewership by wooing the transgender community as a marketing strategy for movie 'Laxmmi Bomb', Akshay Kumar roped in the celebrity transgender Laxmi Narayan Tripathy. The transgender celebrity would be a part of the film's marketing. According to sources, Laxmi is being paid handsomely for making herself a part of the film's marketing campaign and that she agreed to promote and endorse Akshay Kumar's transgender role at a price.

A source closely connected with film 'Laxmmi Bomb' said, "Laxmi ji was roped in on Akshay Kumar's behest. She is quite kicked by the idea of a Bollywood superstar playing a transgender."

Akshay is the first major Bollywood superstar to play a transgender and also to open up the audience profile by including the third sex in the viewership count.

Recently, reports had been doing rounds of the film turning into a franchise, like the original film 'Kanchana'. Reacting to these reports, producer Tusshar Kapoor spilled the beans to a media portal and said, "Yes of course. I do not know now. That depends on the response to the film. If you guys watch it and make it a blockbuster, we will definitely come back. Whether it is a prequel or a sequel, I do not know, but we will come back."