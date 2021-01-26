Akshay launches action game 'FAU-G'

On the occasion of 72nd Republic Day, Akshay Kumar took to his 'Instagram' handle to inform the availability of 'FAU-G: Fearless And United Guards' game on the app store and also asked everyone to start the mission.

Sharing a glimpse of the game, the Bollywood actor gave people an idea about the game plot.

The video's narration started with the story of the soldiers who are fighting

for their motherland and honour. The narration and the graphics will compel one to download and play it with pride.

The 'Laxxmi' star captioned the video, " 'FAU-G: Fearless And United Guards Face the enemy'. Fight for your country. Protect Our Flag. India's most anticipated action game 'Fearless and United Guards: FAU-G' takes you to the frontlines and beyond! Start your mission today. Download now: Link in bio."

The makers of the game also pledged to donate 20 percent of its revenue to

the government's fund for paramilitary forces called 'Bharat ke Veer' set up after the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.