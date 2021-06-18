Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj' in trouble once again

An effigy of Akshay Kumar was burned in Chandigarh to protest against the title of his upcoming film 'Prithviraj'. Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha demanded a change in the title of the film. Like the Karni Sena in the past, this particular organisation also demanded that the title should be the full name of the king and hence titled 'Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan'.

In May, the Karni Sena had demanded a title change of the film and wanted incorporation of the full name of the late king. They had also demanded that the film be screened for them before its release. Surjeet Singh Rathore of the Karni Sena had threatened, "If they do not listen to our advice they will have to face the consequences. What happened to Sanjay Leela Bhansali during 'Padmaavat', the makers of this film will have to be prepared for it too".

Unlike Sanjay, who eventually did change the title of his film, the makers of the Akshay Kumar-starrer were not in the mood to give in to the demands of these organisations.

Akshay had announced the project back in 2019 on his birthday. With a tweet, Akshay had said, "I'm elated to share about my first historical film on my birthday. Humbled to have the opportunity to play a hero I look up to for his valour and values - Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in one of my biggest films 'Prithviraj'."