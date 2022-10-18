Akshay Kumar tops TAM's list of most visible stars in TV ads

Akshay Kumar might be going through a rough patch with his films this year, but his appeal continues to remain unmatched, especially when it comes to endorsements. The actor is the face of innumerable brands, so it's not surprising that he has achieved the top rank in TAM's latest 'AdEx' report (January-June 2022) and list of most visible endorsers on television. Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt ranked second and third, which shows that Akshay is a favourite among advertisers and the audience.

Akshay's wife, actor and author Twinkle Khanna is also on the list. According to the report, 50 percent of the ads between January to June were endorsed by the most popular celebrity couples with Akshay and Twinkle the first and Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan second, followed by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Kumar was the only Indian to enter the 'Forbes US' list of the 'World's Highest Paid Celebrities' in 2019. He also ranked 33 with 65 million dollars (Rs 517 crore) in earnings. In 2020, he ranked sixth among the highest-paid actors in the world. The magazine also mentioned that he makes 48.5 million dollars (Rs 385 crore) per year and that most of these earnings come through product endorsements.

Akshay's next film is 'Ram Setu', which will be released during the Diwali festivities and clashes with Ajay Devgn's 'Thank God'.