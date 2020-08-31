Akshay Kumar stars in survival reality TV series

Khiladi' Kumar is back with bang, as Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is all set to surprise people with his mad adventure in the upcoming episode of 'Into the Wild with Bear Grylls'. The episode, which will premiere on September 11 and 14, 2020 on 'Discovery Plus' and 'Discovery', promises tons of daredevil action and some nerve racking tasks performed by Akshay and Bear Grylls in the forest.

The video of the episode opens with the 'Padman' star jumping on a vehicle all set to him in the wild. The actor described Bear Grylls by saying, "I am a reel hero, but he is a real hero."

The video further showed the two taking their daredevil journey, followed by the actor crossing a crocodile infested water body and at one point the actor sipped into elephant poop tea. Towards the end of the promo, Akshay could be seen hopping back in a truck and mentioning this being his memorable experience of his life.

The 'Kesari' star wrote on his 'Instagram' account, "I knew there would be stiff challenges prior to 'Into the Wild with Bear Grylls', but Bear Grylls completely surprised me with the elephant poop tea What a day!"

Prior to Akshay Kumar, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Superstar Rajinikanth were also seen in the show.