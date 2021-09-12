Akshay is 'grateful' to PM Modi for his emotional note

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar said he was touched to receive a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who wrote to him

after the actor's mother, Aruna Bhatia, passed away earlier this week.

The actor shared the note on 'Twitter', saying he was humbled to receive the condolence message from the prime minister.

"I'm grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this amazing gesture to take out time and express warm feelings for me and my late parents. These comforting words will stay with me forever. Jai Ambe," the 53-year-old actor tweeted.

In the letter, dated September 11, PM Modi wrote he was saddened by the demise of Kumar's mother and recalled his conversation with the actor on 'that fateful morning'.

"You were crestfallen and you encapsulated it emotionally when you wrote, 'She was my core. And today I feel an unbreakable pain at the very core of my existence'," the prime minister said.

The letter noted how Kumar tasted success after immense hard work and struggle, an achievement in which his

mother's support was also paramount.

"Through your journey, you retained the right values and moral strength due to which you could easily turn adversities into opportunities and these learnings came from your parents. When you began your career, I am sure people on the way would have been sceptical, even outright condescending," wrote the prime minister.

In the letter, the prime minister also wrote that it was heartening that Bhatia could witness her son's stardom and lauded the actor the way he looked after her, calling it 'deeply inspiring'.