Akshay is among Forbes' highest-paid actors

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar made it to another Forbes list this year and nobody's surprised. The 52-year-old actor ranks at #6 on Forbes' 2020 list of 10 Highest Paid Male Actors with his earnings estimated at $48.5 million - he is the only Indian on the list.

This year's list is headlined by wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson (with his earnings estimated to be $87.5 million), who also topped the list last year. Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds holds the second spot with earnings of $71.5 million. Third, fourth and fifth spots have gone to actors Mark Wahlberg, Ben Affleck and Vin Diesel, respectively. Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda, Will Smith, Adam Sandler and Jackie Chan hold the last four ranks on the list after Akshay Kumar. The PadMan actor has featured on the Forbes list of highest paid actors for five consecutive years.

Forbes reports that for his digital debut with upcoming Amazon Prime series 'The End', Akshay Kumar has signed a deal that pays him $10 million. The bulk of Akshay's earnings are from advertisements and not film work, putting it bluntly, Forbes wrote: "Most of his money, though, comes from endorsement deals; he shills for everything from multivitamins to toilet cleaners."