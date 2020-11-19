Akshay files Rs 500 Crore defamation case

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar filed a defamation case against a YouTuber who allegedly named him in the Rhea Chakraborty case linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. As per a report, the YouTuber named Rashid Siddiqui, who owns a channel named 'FF News', was earlier arrested by the Mumbai Police for dragging Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya in the SSR case.

As per online reports, Akshay Kumar filed a 500 crore suit against the YouTuber for spreading fake news. The YouTuber in his videos alleged that the actor helped Rhea Chakraborty escape to Canada. Not only that, but the 'YouTube' channel owner also alleged that Akshay Kumar had been in talks with the Maha government for Sushant Singh Rajput's death secretly. He went on to allege that Akshay Kumar was unhappy with SSR bagging 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story film'. The report also revealed that Rashid Siddiqui earned over Rs 15 lakh in four months by posting videos about SSR's death on the platform.

The police team came into action after Shiv Sena's legal cell advocate Dharmendra Mishra filed a case against the YouTuber. By reporting SSR's death and spreading fake news, his channel grew immensely in the last few months from 1 lakh to over 3.70 lakh subscribers. 'FF News' owner Rashid Siddiqui is a civil engineer from Bihar.