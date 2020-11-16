Akshay announces new film 'Ram Setu'

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, actor-producer Akshay Kumar took to social media to announce the details of his film titled 'Ram Setu'.

Akshay captioned the photo, "This Deepawali, let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge (setu) that will connect generations to come. Taking this mammoth task ahead, here is our humble attempt 'Ram Setu'. I wish you and yours a very Happy Deepawali!"

The poster of the film featured Akshay Kumar in a dishevelled look with a saffron scarf around his neck. The background of the poster showed Lord Ram with a bow

and arrow. It also featured the text, "Myth or Reality?" The makers released posters in English and Hindi.

'Ram Setu' will be directed by Abhishek Sharma, who had previously helmed films like 'The Zoya Factor', 'Parmanu', 'Tere Bin Laden' and several others. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is directing Akshay's upcoming 'Prithviraj', is credited as the creative producer on the film.

Apart from 'Prithviraj', Akshay's upcoming films include 'Sooryavanshi', 'Bell Bottom' and 'Atrangi Re'.