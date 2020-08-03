Akshay announces new film on Rakhi

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar announced his new film titled 'Raksha Bandhan', which will celebrate the 'most special bond in the world'. The 'Pad Man' actor dedicated the film that will be directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma, to his sister Alka. The actor is also collaborating with Rai for 'Atrangi Rai', co-starring Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan.

Sharing the news on 'Twitter', Akshay said that 'Raksha Bandhan' was the 'quickest' he ever said yes to a film.

"A story that touches your heart so deeply and so instantly, it is the quickest I have signed a film in my career. I want to dedicate this film to my sister Alka and to the most special bond in the world, that of a brother and sister. Thank you Aanand L Rai, this one is very special," he wrote.

The actor added, " 'Raksha Bandhan' will be directed by Aanand L Rai, written by Himanshu Sharma and produced by 'Colour Yellow Productions' in association with 'Cape of Good Films'. The film will be presented by Alka Hiranandani and Aanand L Rai in theatres on November 5, 2021."

In 2017, Alka revealed the 'greatest gift' that Akshay (whom she affectionately calls 'Raju'), gave her. She said in a video, "Mummy-daddy would insist that if I had to stay out late or attend a late night party then I would have to ask Raju to accompany me. He would never go with me and always say, 'You have to take care of your own safety.' And I would be like, 'Why?'" She added that she missed many partie

Alka talked about the void in their lives when their father passed away and how Akshay 'quietly' took over his responsibilities. However, he continued to maintain that she should be able to take care of herself.