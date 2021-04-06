'Ajeeb Daastaans' helped Nushrat break stereotypes

Bollywood actor Nushrat Bharucha said that she had a splendid time shooting for the upcoming anthology film 'Ajeeb Daastaans' and added that her role helped break stereotypes.

The 'Dream Girl' star plays a house help named Meenal in the segment named 'Khilauna', which has been directed by Raj Mehta alongside Abhishek Banerjee and Inayat Verma. The story highlights her struggle to get a decent life for her and her sister and has a shocking gruesome twist in the end.

"We shot the film just for eight days but being extremely honest, I have not had so much fun shooting any other film that I have worked on. Raj is a genius but is also hilarious, funny and too cool. He is genuinely a passionate filmmaker and he truly enjoys the process of directing a film and being on a set," she shared.

She also said, "While shooting for a film, there are always those great shots you get or you try to get, but it is also about enjoying the process and that is where this experience stands out for me. Adding to the fun was Inayat, my partner in crime. I loved every bit of her company and we have had a great camaraderie in real life too. We are still in touch to date and catch up often. I hope to work with Raj and of course Inayat again soon."

"Breaking out of stereotypes added to the experience," she stated.

'Ajeeb Daastaans' is slated to see an April 16 release on 'Netflix'. The ensemble cast also has Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Inayat Verma, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul and Tota Roy Chowdhury.