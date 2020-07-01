Ajay's starrer 'Bhuj' sold for whopping price

With the pandemic situation gripping the whole country, there is still uncertainty over the release of films in theatres. Multiplexes and single screens have remained shut since the lockdown and now, it needs to be seen when they start opening up and how the audience reacts to movie viewing at the theatres again. But amid all this, there are several films which have taken the digital route and will be available to audiences online.

'Hotstar' recently made a huge announcement and revealed how seven big films are lined up for a release on their OTT platform.

A source close to the development revealed, " 'Laxmmi Bomb' was sold for a terrific Rs 125 crore. Now Ajay, along with producers Bhushan Kumar, Vajir Singh and others cracked a solid deal with 'Hotstar' for 'Bhuj'. The film has been sold online for a whopping Rs 112 crore. That also makes it the second highest earning film to release on OTT platforms this year so far."

A trade analyst on condition of anonymity shared, "If the film had a theatrical release, it had prospects to earn a little more for the producers for sure but given the situation, this is a great deal they have inked. They would have gotten much lesser for their digital rights if it had released in the theatres." With Rs 112 crore in their pocket already, just for the standalone digital premiere, the team will also have other avenues to earn from, whether it is the music or the satellite rights.