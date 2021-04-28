Ajay, Suniel extend help to COVID-19 patients

With the alarming rise of COVID-19 cases in India, Bollywood celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to extend their help and support. For instance, Ajay Devgn and a few of his esteemed colleagues from the film fraternity helped the BMC to set up an emergency medical unit at Mumbai's Shivaji Park.

According to the reports of local newspapers, BMC converted 'Bharat Scouts and Guides Hall' at Shivaji Park to a 20-bed COVID-19 facility with ventilators, oxygen support and para-monitors. Funds for this have been contributed by Devgn through his social service wing NY Foundations.

"It is great that Ajay Devgn supported BMC," said local Shiv Sena corporator Vishaka Raut.

COO Joy Chakraborty, who confirmed that they would provide food, linen, medicine and manpower to this emergency unit said, "It will be an extension of Hinduja Hospital."

Star couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna managed to get their hands on 100 oxygen concentrators and pledged to donate to COVID-19 patients.

"Wonderful news - Dr Drashnika Patel and Dr Govind Bankani of 'London Elite Health' through 'Daivik Foundation' are donating120 oxygen concentrators. As Akshay and I have managed to get our hands on 100 as well, we have a total of 220. Thank you for the leads. Let us all do our bit," tweeted Twinkle.

According to the sources, filmmakers Anand Pandit, Boney Kapoor, Luv Ranjan, Rajneesh Khanuja, Leena Yadav and Ashim Bajaj; OTT giant owners Sameer Nair ('Applause'), Deepak Dhar and Rishi Negi ('Banijay Asia', 'Seven Tauras Entertainment Private Limited'); entrepreneur Tarun Rathi and action-director R P Yadav also contributed Rs 1 crore to the 'Smiley Account', which is the business development cell of the BMC.

Suniel Shetty also extended help to all those in need during the COVID crisis by joining an initiative to provide free oxygen concentrators.