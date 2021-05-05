Ajay Sharma passes away due to COVID-19 complications

Bollywood film editor Ajay Sharma died due to COVID-19 complications on the night of May 4. He was in his late 30s.

"He passed away at Rajeev Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi at night sometime between one and two. He was in ICU for the past two weeks," said a source. Sharma is survived by his wife and their four-year-old son.

Ajay Sharma had worked as an editor of films like 'Ludo', 'Jagga Jasoos', 'Indoo Ki Jawani', 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' and many more. His association as an editor on the digital platform remained with web shows like 'Bandish Bandits', 'Rasbhari' and 'The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family'.

He had also served as an assistant editor for 'Barfi', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', 'Agneepath', 'Kai Po Che', 'Life in A Metro', 'The Dirty Picture', 'Sachin – A Billion Dreams', 'Gori Tere Pyaar Mein', 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai', 'I Hate Luv Storys', 'Woh Lamhe' and and more. Sharma's upcoming and last project was Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Rashmi Rocket'.

As soon as the news of his demise broke, several Bollywood stars expressed grief along with heartfelt tributes to the young editor, on social media.

Shriya Pilgaonkar tweeted, "Devastated is an understatement. We lost Ajay Sharma today. Not just an incredibly fine editor but an absolute gem of a human being. Nothing makes sense."

"So many rallied together to try and save you. I'm sorry we could not do more. RIP Ajay Sharma. You will live on through your work," tweeted screenwriter Aniruddha Guha.

Actor-director Anand Tiwari, who helmed 'Bandish Bandits', penned a heartfelt note and said he was in shock after learning about his editor's death.



