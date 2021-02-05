Ajay shares reason behind the importance of box office numbers

In an exclusive conversation, Ajay Devgn talked about the theatrical revenues that rule the entertainment industry along with the importance of box office numbers.

"On my office shelves at my production house, you will see several trophies marking the golden and silver jubilees of yesteryear films. Most of them were given to my father Veeru Devgan, who as you all know, was an A-grade action-director. They are a reminder of the golden period in the cinema when films ran uninterrupted for 50 and 25 weeks," shared Ajay.

He added, "In the recent years, theatrical revenues have worked on a hit and run basis. It has nothing to do with the pandemic or COVID-19. It is because we have so many other avenues to watch our entertainment on. Be it a satellite, OTT or home-to-home streaming, films can come into your drawing rooms in so many ways. Naturally, you will only visit a theatre if a film is worth your while. That is one of the reasons for making 'Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior' on the scale that we did."

"If any actor or a filmmaker anywhere in the universe tells you that box office does not matter, then they are lying. All of us want, wish and pray for our collections to go through the roof. OTT does not give us that joy, but the good thing is it takes our films to a worldwide audience. In situations like the Coronavirus pandemic, it is a god sent," admitted Devgn on the importance of box office numbers.