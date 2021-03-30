Ajay refutes engaging in Delhi Aerocity's brawl

After people were left wondering about Ajay Devgn's presence in a viral brawl video, which took place recently in Delhi's Aerocity, the Bollywood actor and his team issued denials.

The actor's team stated that Ajay did not visit the capital in over a year, while he said that it must have been some doppelganger.

"Some 'doppelgänger' of mine seems to have got into trouble. I have been getting concerned calls. Just clarifying, I have not traveled anywhere. All reports regarding me being in any brawl are baseless.

Happy Holi," Ajay wrote on 'Twitter'.

A section of the team's statement read, "Post the promotion of 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' in January 2020, actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn has not visited Delhi. So media reports of a brawl involving the superstar outside a Delhi pub are baseless and untrue. We request news agencies and media to please note that Ajay Devgn has been in Mumbai the entire time shooting for 'Maidaan', 'MayDay' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and he has not set foot in the capital in 14 months."

"We request all media to please cross-check before putting out anything," read the complete statement by the actor's team.