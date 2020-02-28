Ajay Devgn to do remake of Kaithi
Mumbai: Actor Ajay Devgn on Friday confirmed that he will star in the remake of the Tamil movie Kaithi.
"Yes, I'm doing the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kaithi. Releases on February 12, 2021. @RelianceEnt @DreamWarriorpic @ADFFilms @Shibasishsarkar #SRPrakashbabu @prabhu_sr @Meena_Iyer," Ajay tweeted.
The film is set to release on February 12, 2021.
Kaithi revolves around an ex-convict who is on his way to meet his daughter for the first time. He is accompanied by an injured police officer and, before he reaches his destination, he has to face a gang of drug lords.
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the Tamil original, which starred Karthi in the lead role, received positive reviews from critics and worked well at the box office.
The film will be co-produced by Reliance Entertainment along with the Chennai-based film company Dream Warrior Pictures, founded by brthers S.R. Prakashbabu and S.R. Prabhu.
Prabhu had said that Kaithi is a film with "no heroine, no songs and 100 per cent action".
"Released with all these odds on the Diwali festival day, Kaithi came out as a box office blockbuster among the family audience in South. We're delighted to join hands with Reliance Entertainment for the Bollywood remake. This high – octane film will surely entertain the audience pan India," Prabhu had said.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
As Section 144 is relaxed, people throng shops to store food...28 Feb 2020 6:21 PM GMT
Man kills self after strangling wife and two children to...28 Feb 2020 6:20 PM GMT
Missing or dead, they were out to earn for family28 Feb 2020 6:19 PM GMT
One of five injured boys seen in national anthem viral video...28 Feb 2020 6:19 PM GMT
Heart-wrenching scene at GTB mortuary28 Feb 2020 6:18 PM GMT