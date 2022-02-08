Aishwarya Rai, Hannah Waddingham pay homage to Lata Mangeshkar

Actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hannah Waddingham paid rich tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on social media.

The legendary singer died of multi-organ failure on February 6 at the age of 92. Called 'India's Nightngale', she has left behind a rich legacy.

She was laid to rest on February 6 in the presence of leading figures from all across India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also flew down to Mumbai to pay homage to her.

Aishwarya shared a photograph of Lata on 'Instagram' and wrote, "At a loss for words. Prayers for your divine soul to rest in peace, Lata Ji. God bless you. In absolute gratitude for you and all your blessings. Eternally."

'Ted Lasso' star Hannah Waddingham wrote on 'Twitter', "Rest in peace Lata Mangeshkar. The original, magical, beautiful Bollywood songbird."

Many Indian fans responded to her tweet and were happy to note that she understands how important Lata is to her fans.

Lata has given her voice to some of the most iconic Hindi songs featuring Aishwarya, particularly 'Humko Humise Chura Lo' and 'Aankhein Khuli' from 'Mohabbatein' (2000) that she had sung with Udit Narayan. The Aishwarya starrer also featured Shah Rukh Khan, who attended Lata's funeral on February 6.

SRK was seen offering a dua and a floral wreath while paying his last respects to the legendary singer. Khan's gesture touched the hearts of fans who called it proof of India's diversity.

Aishwarya's husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan also paid tribute to the late singer. The actor had taken to his social media platforms and wrote, "Today, we have lost the greatest of all time! We are all left heartbroken and speechless. An irreplaceable loss. Rest in glory Lata Ji. Thank you for blessing us with your voice, talent and compassion. We are privileged to have lived in the times of the great Lata Mangeshkar."