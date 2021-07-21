'AHS' S10 halts production due to COVID case

Los Angeles: Production on the tenth season of popular 'FX' show 'American Horror Story' got halted after a cast member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to 'Variety', the positive case was that of an actor in the 'Zone A' of COVID-production protocol.

The production suspension is expected to last till the end of the week.

The news of filming stop on 'American Horror Story' follows growing concerns about a rise in COVID-19 cases in the US.

The anthology show, created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Fulchuk, was originally scheduled to return with its season 10 in 2020 but the production was stopped due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Filming had finally started in December 2020.

Season 10 of the series, titled 'American Horror Story: Double Feature' is set to premiere on 'FX' on August 25.

It will feature returning cast members, including Frances Conroy, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe and Finn Wittrock with new cast members including Macaulay Culkin, Neal McDonough and Kaia Gerber.