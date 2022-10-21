After Rukmini Maitra, now Kangana Ranaut to play Bengal theatre stalwart Noti Binodini

Bengal theatre legend Noti Binodini is in demand. Before you think otherwise, here's the clarification. After director Ram Kamal Mukherjee announced a biopic in Bengali on Noti Binodini with Rukmini Maitra in the lead, now Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing the Bengali stalwart in a Bollywood entertainer. And guess who will direct the film? 'Parineeta' and 'Mardani' director Pradeep Sarkar will helm the Hindi project.

Noti Binodini is one of the most iconic names in Bengali history. During a career spanning 12 years, she had enacted over 80 roles, which included those of Pramila, Sita, Draupadi, Radha, Ayesha, Kaikeyi, Motibibi, Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu and Kapalkundala among others. She was one of the first South Asian actresses in the theatre to write her own autobiography.

Acclaimed writer Prakash Kapadia, who has films like 'Tanhaji', 'Padmavat', 'Devdas' and 'Black' in his kitty, has been roped in for Kangana's film.

It is learnt that Kangana will start shooting for 'Noti Binodini' after she completes 'Emergency', the biopic on Indira Gandhi.

"I am a very big fan of Pradeep Sarkaar Ji and am very elated with this opportunity. Also, this will be my first collaboration with Prakash Kapadia Ji and I'm thrilled to be part of this remarkable journey with some of the greatest artists in this country," said the four-time National Award-winning actress.

Meanwhile, Ram Kamal had shared the poster of their Bengali film, titled 'Binodiini Ektu Natir Upakhyan', headlined by Rukmini as Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu on Teachers' Day. In fact, Rukmini had been in talks with Ram Kamal since 2019 and they shot the poster in early 2020. The film got postponed due to the pandemic.

When we contacted Ram Kamal, he said, "I'm a huge admirer of Pradeep Sarkar's work and Kangana is a dear friend. So, I wish them the best. Also, my interpretation of 'Binodini' will be very different from Pradeep da. I'm researching the subject for years now. Though I make Hindi films, I knew I had to make 'Binodini' in Bengali because the subject demanded so. And I have faith in my Binodini, that is, Rukmini."

Rukmini, who is in Prague, told the 'Millennium Post' that she is elated that a 'Bengali stalwart is being recognised and is being given her due credit'.

"It's almost a phoenix effect that I feel is happening to the life of Binodini right now. Even though my film 'Binodiini' has already been announced, being a Bengali, I feel very proud that the country is talking about an iconic Bengali woman who has carved the way for women in theatre and films nationwide against all odds," she said.

Actor-politician Dev is presenting the Bengali film, which will be released next year on Poila Baishak.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Sarkar will be seen as Binodini in Srijit Mukherji's upcoming film 'Lawho Gouranger Naam Re'. Ananya Chatterjee also played Binodini in Rituparno Ghosh's 2010 film 'Abohomaan'. Ananya bagged the National Award for her performance, in which she played an actress in the film.