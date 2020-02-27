Affleck being respectful to Jennifer Garner

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Ben Affleck wants his children to always know how much he cares about and respects their mother and his former wife Jennifer Garner.

Affleck has three children with Garner: Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, seven. They split in 2015 and after 10 years of marriage, they have remained close as friends, and as co-parents of their children, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"It is important for my children to know that I respect and care about Jen and she treats me the same way. I have a lot of respect and gratitude toward her. And I wish her the very best," Affleck told 'People' magazine.

He also added: "I'm very grateful and respectful of her. Our marriage didn't work, and that is difficult. We really believe that it is important for our children to see their parents respect one another and get along, whether they're together or not. When you have children with somebody you're connected to them forever. And I'm very lucky she is the mother of my children."

The Gone Girl actor comments come just days after he called his divorce from his ex-wife Jennifer Garner the "biggest regret of his life" in an interview with the New York Times. And in his chat with 'People', he said that as a child of

divorced parents himself, divorce is not something he ever wanted his offspring to have to go through.