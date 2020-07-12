Advocate writes to Mumbai Police Commissioner

Since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, Shekhar Suman, Roopa Ganguly, as well as fans of the late actor had been demanding CBI inquiry into Sushant's death. The final post mortem report stated that the actor died of asphyxia due to hanging. However, a section of people suspect foul play and demanded CBI inquiry in the case.

A few days ago, former Union Cabinet Minister and BJP MP Subramanian Swamy had appointed an advocate to process all required documents for a possible CBI investigation in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide. The advocate Ishkaran Singh Bhandari wrote to the Police Commissioner of Mumbai for the forensic examination of all electronic evidence of all people connected to Sushant Singh Rajput's case.

The advocate shared an update and tweeted, "I have written a letter to Police Commissioner of Mumbai, to preserve and do through forensic examination of all electronic evidence, phone, computer, etc of all people connected to Sushant Singh Rajput Case!"

In another tweet, he shared pictures of the letter and wrote, "Through my letter to Mumbai Police, Subramaniam Swamy will explain in simple common man language on 'YouTube'," and also shared the link to the video.

Actor Shekhar Suman had thanked the former Cabinet Minister Subramanian Swamy for asking advocate Ishkaran Singh Bhandari to look into Sushant's death case.