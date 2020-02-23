Adline Castelino wins Miss Diva Universe 2020
Mumbai: Adline Castelino has been crowned as the winner of LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2020 competition.
Castelino, who hails from Mangalore, was crowned by Vartika Singh, the winner of the previous edition, at an event in YRF Studios on Saturday.
She was closely followed by Aavriti Choudhary of Jabalpur who was bestowed with the title of Miss Diva Supranational by her predecessor Shefali Sood.
Pune's Neha Jaiswal was crowned Miss Diva Runner-up by Roshni Sheoran.
Castelino will go on to represent the country at Miss Universe later this year, while Choudhary will be India's contender for Miss Supranational
pageant.
Next Story
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Consolidating bureaucracy23 Feb 2020 3:43 PM GMT
Working with Ranveer in 83 a refreshing change23 Feb 2020 3:28 PM GMT
Mendes working on new album23 Feb 2020 3:27 PM GMT
Adline Castelino wins Miss Diva Universe 202023 Feb 2020 3:26 PM GMT
Kartik starts shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 223 Feb 2020 3:25 PM GMT