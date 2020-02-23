Adline Castelino wins Miss Diva Universe 2020

Mumbai: Adline Castelino has been crowned as the winner of LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2020 competition.

Castelino, who hails from Mangalore, was crowned by Vartika Singh, the winner of the previous edition, at an event in YRF Studios on Saturday.

She was closely followed by Aavriti Choudhary of Jabalpur who was bestowed with the title of Miss Diva Supranational by her predecessor Shefali Sood.

Pune's Neha Jaiswal was crowned Miss Diva Runner-up by Roshni Sheoran.

Castelino will go on to represent the country at Miss Universe later this year, while Choudhary will be India's contender for Miss Supranational

pageant.