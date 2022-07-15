Adivi overwhelmed with the success of 'Major'

Adivi Sesh starrer biographical action drama 'Major' has been winning hearts across countries after receiving rave reviews and love from the audiences in India. The movie is on the life of martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan who lost his life on service during the 2008 heinous attacks in Mumbai. The movie has been trending in the top 10 films on Netflix across 14 different countries overseas namely Bahrain, Bangladesh, Kuwait, Malaysia, Maldives, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Singapore,Sri Lanka,United Arab Emirates and trending on number 1 in Mauritius and Nigeria, India.Adivi Sesh has been grabbing eyeballs and making the headlines for his acting chops.



Sharing his happiness Adivi Sesh says,"I'm overwhelmed with joy and so grateful for all the love that the film has received. It is such a proud moment for us, and it is a surreal feeling to have received so much love, affection."

The film also stars Saiee Manjrekar,Sobhita Dhulipala,Revathi,Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.