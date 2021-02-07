Aditya to portray a rugged avatar in 'Om: The Battle Within'

The upcoming action film 'Om: The Battle Within' will see Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapoor will in his rugged avatar with gym-toned biceps and a heavy beard. It also marks the directorial debut of action director Tinu Verma's son Kapil.

To prepare himself for his character, the 'Malang' star worked hard in the gym to build a tough physique. He also learned several different action forms, which will be showcased in some well-choreographed fights. The film revolves around emotionally disturbed relationships in the line of duty.

Before the shoot had started, the makers built a gym at Aditya's home as all the gyms were closed at

the time due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The actor rigorously trained in Kung fu, Tai chi and how to handle assault weapons for four months.

Aditya also used to train for more than two hours each day with three instructors who were specialised in different martial arts and they would help him with all the stretches and cardio.

'Om: The Battle Within', which went on floors on December 3, stars 'Dil Bechara' star Sanjana Sanghi as the leading lady. The

makers are planning to release the action entertainer in the second half of

2021.