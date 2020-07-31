Aditya signs another action thriller

Aditya Roy Kapur has always been an action fanatic. Whether as an audience or an actor, he has admittedly been drawn towards films which had high octane sequences and daredevil stunts. Earlier this year, the actor broke his lull at the box office with a terrific performance in Mohit Suri's 'Malang'. He was all set to star in another action thriller, the sequel to 'Ek Villain', but an exclusive report revealed that he was no more a part of the project. According to revelations of a source, "Aditya has signed another big film. He has been roped in as the main lead for another action thriller. The actor really liked the concept and immediately agreed to be part of the movie."

Just like 'Malang', the film will have adrenaline pumping action sequences. The source further added, "Aditya wants to establish himself in the action genre and the makers feel he has got the looks, the physique and the technique to master a big action packed role. While details about the film are being kept under the wraps, a Gen-Y heroine will be roped in opposite him."

The source further stated, "John's date diary has gone for a toss and that is why Aditya too did not want to be kept hanging."