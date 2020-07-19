Aditya reveals why 'Paani' was shelved

It has been a month since Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide in his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The late actor left a lot of questions unanswered. While the actor's fans, family and friends still share mourning posts for him, Mumbai police is completely invested in the investigation from every angle.

The police have called in many people associated with the late actor. Recently, Yash Raj Film's head honcho Aditya Chopra was summoned by the cops to record his statement in the case. According to the sources, the filmmaker refuted the alleged reports of having creative differences with the 'Kai Po Che' actor. Chopra told the cops that 'YRF' was not responsible for Sushant losing 'Goliyon

Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela' and 'Bajirao Mastani'. He further hinted at Shekhar Kapur's 'Paani' being shelved as the reason for the trigger and further mentioned that they had creative differences with the late actor. Also, the budget was also a problem.

In the investigation, Police closely monitored the actor's bank account to find out that some of the transactions were made by Sushant's girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty. The cops also claimed that they have not found anything suspicious, but are still studying the statements to check if there was any illegal transaction.

Meanwhile, statements of Sushant's doctor are also being studied to make out the possible reason that acted as a trigger for the actor in taking such a drastic step, as reports had suggested that he was battling depression. The investigating team is also waiting on the late actor's FSL report.