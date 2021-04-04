Aditya Narayan, wife Shweta test positive for COVID-19

The host of the singing reality show Indian Idol 12, Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, The Covid cases in Mumbai are increasing rapidly and the newlywed duo is the latest victim. Taking to his Instagram, Aditya shared a picture with his wife and informed his fans that he has tested positive. He asked his fans to stay safe and follow the safety precautions. Shweta also reposted the message on her Instagram.

Aditya Narayan wrote, "Hello all! Unfortunately, my wife @shwetaagarwaljha & I have tested positive for Covid-19 & are in quarantine. Please stay safe, continue to follow protocol & do keep us in your prayers. This too shall pass." Indian Idol 12 judge Neha Kakkar took to comments to wish them a speedy recovery. She wrote, "Get well soon!!"

Many new cases are coming up from the TV industry lately. On Friday, actresses Rupali Ganguli and Kanchi Singh also informed that they are Covid positive.

Bandish Bandits actor Ritwik Bhowmik was next in the line to share the news ofhim testing positive on Sunday morning. The actor took to his Instagram account to announce that he has isolated himself. "I have tested Covid positive this morning. I have isolated myself. And am under home quarantine. Hoping to be up and about soon," the actor wrote.