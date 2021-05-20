Aditya Narayan reacts on Indian Idol's criticism

Reality show Indian Idol 12 has been at the receiving end of criticism recently. From Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar stating that he did not enjoy the contestants' performance when he visited the show to viewers blaming the makers for sparking a fake love story between Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal. Host Aditya Narayan has now opened up about the negativity around the show, sharing that while they respect people's opinion they are entertainers who are trying to give their audience an enjoyable experience.

Speaking to Bollywood Spy, Aditya said that Amit Kumar has always enjoyed being on Indian Idol and he doesn't know what happened this time. Sharing that he cannot speak for him, the host said that he enjoyed the episode when he watched it and so did his parents. "As for comments on Twitter, I feel it's a place filled with bots. I would rather take real feedback from real people than worry about a social media outrage."

The singer also said that India has a huge population and over time they have realised that they cannot make everyone happy with every episode. He also commented on the backlash that judges Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar received while singing Kishore Kumar's songs.

"As a team, we honestly respect everyone and are trying our best. However, some people may not like something in some episodes. Also, we all are connected to music and when we are celebrating someone's legacy, you cannot judge them. The voting and judgment should be left for contestants not others," he shared. Aditya went on to add that from the statistics he has received, the season of Indian Idol is the most successful in the past decade. "That wouldn't have happened if people did not like the contestants."