Aditya is out of 'Ek Villain' sequel

Aditya Roy Kapur is not a part of Mohit Suri's upcoming film 'Do Villain' anymore. The 'Ek Villain' sequel would have been Aditya and Mohit's third film after the most recent Malang and 2013 film 'Aashiqui 2'.

A leading newspaper's report quoted a source, which said, "Aditya was to sport multiple looks and had started working on his physique during the lockdown. But over the last month, there have been several creative disagreements between Mohit and him, following which they decided to part ways. The two used to be good friends once, but this has definitely affected the equation."

'Do Villain' also stars John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani.

The 2014 film 'Ek Villain' was a success with Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. The song 'Galliyan' is among the most popular numbers from the film.

The source added, "There are several confrontations between the two villains. Mohit, Ekta Kapoor and other producers are looking

to cast a young actor with the personality to carry off shades of grey. He will be locked in a fortnight's time."