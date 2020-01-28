Aditya-Disha liven up love and agony; Malang's new song 'Phir Na Milen Kabhi' is out now!

We have felt the love and it's time when the makers of Malang are bringing us a symphony to feel how heart-wrenching tale of love with a tint of heart-break would look like with the new song, Phir Na Milen Kabhi that came out today. Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's chemistry is well known but it is the bond between the two that the song touches upon and we are already hooked on to it.

Taking to their social media, Luv films posted, "Tu Aasmaa Hai Aur Main Hoon Zameen.. Hum Phir Na Milen Kabhi 💔 #PhirNaMilenKabhi, song out now! Link in Bio! #Malang @anilskapoor @adityaroykapur @dishapatani @khemster2 @mohitsuri @ankittiwari @princedubey1412 @iamdjphukan #LuvRanjan @gargankur82 @bhushankumar @jayshewakramani @tseries.official @tseriesfilms @malangfilm".

This latest track is sung and music is by Ankit Tiwari, music is by DJ Phukan and lyrics are penned by Prince Dubey. The song is definitely going to be the most heartwarming symphony of the season and this only goes on to prove how Malang jukebox is the best thing out there for the audience. Malang madness has enthralled the youth and masses alike with its thrilling storyline. From the poster to the enchanting trailer, followed by the music tracks that have been released- all are receiving immense love and praise from all across.

Ever since the trailer of Malang has released, the excitement of the audience has been at its peak and more so, to witness the chemistry between the fresh pair.

The film Malang is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films' Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakramani. The film is all set to hit the theatres on 7th February 2020.