Aditya and Sanjay's statements differ

Mumbai: Bollywood bigwig filmmakers Aditya Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali recorded contradictory statements with Mumbai Police, as part of the ongoing investigation into the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Bhansali reportedly told the police that he had approached 'Yash Raj Films' (YRF) to allow Sushant to work in his directorial 'Bajirao Mastani', which released in 2015. Sushant, at that point of time, was contract-bound with 'YRF'. However, Bhansali recalled being told by 'YRF' that the actor's dates were unavailable because he was busy with their upcoming production, 'Paani'. The Shekhar Kapur directorial film eventually got shelved, reportedly due to creative differences between Kapur and Aditya.

'YRF' chairman Aditya Chopra, who recorded his statement at Versova Police Station on July 18, on the other hand said in his statement that his production house was not approached by Bhansali for a permission to let Sushant to work in 'Bajirao Mastani'.

The Mumbai Police team investigating the actor's death is yet to ascertain which information is incorrect. Bhansali said that he had approached Sushant for four films, but it did not work out.