Adhyayan strongly reacts against fake suicide news

Adhyayan Suman reacted strongly against the fake news of his death. Recently, the online edition of a leading news channel had declared that he committed suicide.

"What can I say? This is not the first time it has happened to me. Earlier some sections tried to finish off my career and I survived, much to their dismay. But this time it was far more serious," said the actor.

He added, "I cannot laugh it off. It devastated my mother who has already lost a child and knows the pain."

Adhyayan's father and veteran actor Shekhar Suman will be taking the strongest legal action against the offending channel and the son is all for it.

"Of course, I am with my father on this. They apologised. But a simple sorry cannot undo the damage done. You cannot give me one line as an apology and think you can get

away with it," stated

Adhyayan.