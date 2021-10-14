Adele's new music album '30' to release on Nov 19

Singer Adele announced that her upcoming fourth music album is titled '30' and will be released on November 19.

The announcement comes over a week after the multiple 'Grammy' winner gave a sneak peek into her new music with the single 'Easy on Me' after a hiatus of almost six years.

"I was certainly nowhere near where I had hoped to be when I first started it nearly three years ago. It was quite the opposite. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, which I always have. And yet there I was knowingly - willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!" the 33-year-old singer wrote.

She also said the experience of creating '30' helped her discover 'genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with', following which she has 'never felt more peaceful'.

Adele wrote her album was 'the getup and go friend who would pick me up and take me somewhere I said I did not want to go but just wanted to get me out the house for some vitamin D'.

"That friend who snuck in and left a magazine with a face mask and some bath salts to make me feel loved while inadvertently reminding me not only what month it was but that I should probably exercise some self-care! And then that friend who no matter what, checked in on me even though I had stopped checking in with them because I had become so consumed by my grief," she further said.

"Home is where the heart is x," she concluded.