Adah to talk about mental illness in 'Chuha Billi'

Chuha Billi', a psychopath film which is intended to take the audience on a journey that has never been taken, stars Adah Sharma as Katrina. The film, which has been directed by Prasad Kadam and produced by 'FNP Media', was released on February 12, 2021.



Director Prasad Kadam said, "Mental Health is a very serious and complex topic. We wanted to make sure we make a sensible film. We did not want to romanticise or victimise those who are suffering. Adah and Anupriya both have done a fantastic job to be true to their characters."

"This is a special movie for us to be associated with. Both Adah and Anupriya are great performers and to be able to present this movie aligns with our future goals as well. We are taking this as our first association of many with these artists. We hope people would love this as much as we loved and help us give the viewers the best of short format content in future as well," said Ahmad Faraz, content head, 'FNP Media'.

'Chuha Billi' is a story that revolves around Katrina, who is suffering from mental health issues. Talking about mental health issues, there are various topics and teachings, which are taught through different sources as there are some people who can cope up with mental illness some cannot. Katrina's character is multiple layered and complex and this will be Adah's best performance to date.

Along with Adah Sharma, Anupriya Goenka will also be seen sharing the screen space. Anupriya is known for her phenomenal work in 'Criminal Justice', 'War', 'Padmaavat' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.