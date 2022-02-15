Actors Vikrant, Sheetal register their marriage

Actors Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur registered their marriage on February 14. According to a report, the couple had an intimate

wedding with only their families in attendance.

The report further stated that the actor and his wife decided to go with registered marriage at their residence in Versova, Mumbai. Reportedly, the couple opted for this date a few days back.

Back in June 2020, the 'Ginny Weds Sunny' star wrote a heartfelt message for Sheetal that read, "Nothing extravagant about this picture. Just that one person who is my rock! So, just thought of telling you out there, that come what may, sunshine or rain, appreciate the presence of your family and loved ones. It does not matter what you do, how you live or how much money you make, they will always be there! Just take a moment to appreciate and thank them for whatever they bring to your life."

On the work front, the actor is currently shooting for the film 'Gaslight' starring Sara Ali Khan.