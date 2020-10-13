Actors praise brands for blacklisting 'toxic' news channels

After mammoth brands such as 'Parle' and 'Bajaj' decided to distance themselves from 'toxic' news channels, Bollywood celebrities showered praises on them. Swara Bhasker and Konkona Sen Sharma took to 'Twitter' to laud the brands for taking a moral stand.

"Yay! Three cheers for 'Parle'," wrote Swara while re-tweeting an 'Indian Civil Liberties Union' tweet. It read: " 'Parle' Products has decided not to advertise on news channels that broadcast toxic aggressive content. These channels are not the kinds that the company wants to put money into as it does not favour its target consumer. It is time more companies join the lead of 'Bajaj' and 'Parle'."

Konkona wrote, "Well done 'Parle' and 'Bajaj'!" Parle's senior category head Krishnarao Buddha said that the company will not advertise on news channel embroiled in the fake TRPs controversy.

'Bajaj Auto' managing director Rajiv Bajaj said that the company will not work with three channels.

Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh had claimed that a leading news channel and the two Marathi channels had manipulated TRPs.