Actors Kangana, Manoj, Dhanush bestowed with top honours

The 67th National Film Awards were announced on Monday evening in New Delhi, with honours for films from the year 2019. Kangana Ranaut won her fourth National Award in the Best Actress category while National Award for Best Actor was shared by Manoj Bajpayee for his performance in 'Bhonsle' and Dhanush for 'Asuran'. The yet-to-be-released Malayalam film 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' won Best Feature Film award. Written and directed by Priyadarshan, the historical epic stars Mohanlal.

The award ceremony is organised every year by the 'Directorate of Film Festivals', which comes under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who was awarded for her work in the films 'Manikarnika' and 'Panga', expressed gratitude towards the creative teams of both the films. In a video posted on social media, she said, "I was also the director on Manikarnika… I would like to thank our writers, Vijayendra sir, Prasoon sir, music directors Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, our producer Kamal ji (Kamal Jain), my full team, Ankita (Lokhande), Danny sir (Denzongpa) and all my co-stars. I am sorry if I don't remember any name. These people have supported me so much that I will be forever grateful to them. Thank you everyone for making the film successful. Please share this win with me."

She further thanked the team of 'Panga' and said, "Ashwiny ma'am, thank you very much, Nitesh sir, Nikhil, who wrote the story. This film is of so many people, Thank you, people. Thank you, jury… my fans, who have been so supportive."

Vivek Agnihotri, who bagged the prestigious award for the Best Screenplay and Dialogue for his movie 'Tashkent Files' said, "This win really feels great because in India, writers are always undermined. Moreover, we had sacrificed a lot for this film. We were like bankrupt, if this film would not have worked. I dedicate this award to Shastriji and all the common people of India who supported this film despite, nothing going in his favor," he added.

"It comes as a pleasant surprise. We were not expecting it at all. We are filled with mixed emotions because on one hand there is the happiness of getting a win and on the other hand, there is the feeling of loss of someone I was very close to. But I am sure Sushant would be very happy with this win wherever he is," said Nitesh Tiwari after receiving the award for 'Chhichhore'.

Vijay Sethupathi, who won the award for Best Supporting actor for his role in Thiagarajan Kumararaja film 'Super Deluxe', tweeted a word of thanks."Thank you Director #ThiagarajanKumararaja & each and everyone #SuperDeluxe #Shilpa," he tweeted.

WINNERS OF 67th NATIONAL film AWARDS

Best Feature Film: Marakkar - Lion of the Arabian Sea



(Malayalam)

Best Actor (shared): Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle (Hindi) and Dhanush for Asuran (Tamil)

Best Actress:

Kangana Ranaut

for Panga and

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (Hindi)

Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore

Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi for The Tashkent Files (Hindi)

Best Supporting

Actor: Vijay Sethupathi for Super Deluxe (Tamil)

Best Director: Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan for Bahattar Hoorain (Hindi)

Best Debut Film of a Director: Mathukutty Xavier for Helen

(Malayalam)

Best Child Artist: Naga Vishal for KD (Tamil)

Best Action Direction: Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada), Vikram Mor

Best Choreography: Maharishi (Telugu), Raju Sundaram

Best Special Effects: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea

(Malayalam), Siddharth Priyadarshan

Special Jury Award: Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil), Radhakrishnan Parthiban

Best Lyrics: Prabha Varma for Kolaambi (Malayalam)

Best Music Direction: D. Imman for Viswasam (Tamil)

Best Background Music: Prabuddha Banerjee for Jyeshthoputro (Bengali)

Best Screenplay (Dialogue Writer): The Tashkent Files (Hindi), Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri

Best Cinematography: Jallikattu (Malayalam), Gireesh Gangadharan

Best Children's Film: Kastoori (Hindi)

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment:

Maharishi (Telugu)

Best Female Playback Singer: Savani Ravindra for Bardo (Marathi)

Best Male Playback Singer: B Praak for Kesari (Hindi)

Best Telugu Film: Jersey

Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam

Best Tamil Film: Asuran

Best Paniya Film: Kenjira

Best Mishing Film: Anu Ruwad

Best Khasi Film: Iewduh

Best Chattisgarhi Film: Bhulan the Maze

Best Haryanvi Film: Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti

Best Tulu Film:

Pingara

Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2

Best Marathi Film: Bardo

Best Bengali Film: Gumnaami

Best Assamese Film: Ronuwa - Who Never Surrender

Best Non-Feature Film: An Engineered Dream (Hindi)

Best Book on Cinema: A Gandhian Affair:

India's Curious

Portrayal of Love in Cinema, by Author Sanjay Suri