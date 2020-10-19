Actor Zarina Roshan Khan passes away

Actor Zarina Roshan Khan recently passed away in Mumbai following a cardiac arrest. She was 54. Khan played the role of Indu Dadi in 'Zee TV' show 'Kumkum Bhagya'.

Zarina's co-stars Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia posted photos of themselves and of the late actor on 'Instagram', remembering their time on the sets of 'Kumkum Bhagya'. Jha also shared a video from the shoot where Zarina is seen dancing on the song 'Hawa Hawai'.

Ahluwalia shared a photo of him lovingly giving a kiss on Zarina's cheeks. He captioned the photo, "Ye chand sa Roshan Chehera."

Other actors from 'Kumkum Bhagya' and its spin-off 'Kundali Bhagya' commented on Sriti and Shabir's posts by mourning the demise of Zarina Roshan Khan.

Expressing her shock, Shraddha Arya wrote, "It is really shocking and extremely sad."

Supriya Shukla, Vin Rana and Ankit Mohan prayed for the departed soul. Others also commented with a broken heart emoji and mentioned how much they will miss the actor. Having started her career as a stunt woman, Zarina starred in several other shows.