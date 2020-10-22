Actor Vikrant Massey opens up on nepotism

The way Bollywood has been functioning in years came under a severe scanner in the past few months with a section pointing out how the film industry is not an amiable place for people from outside of it. But Vikrant Massey shared a whole new story about nepotism and insiders versus outsiders debate, which stemmed from his own experiences so far.

"There have been multiple narratives that are on the negative side, be it the insider-outsider debate or nepotism. I have been privy to this in cinema in the last seven years and I'm a very firm believer in hard work and potential. They have been welcoming me and embraced me with open arms, so I cannot complain. From TV to smaller parts to hero's friend and to be a part of critically acclaimed films today, while also dabbling in commercial space as lead, I think I have done it all," he shared.

Massey, however, added that what people get to see and get to hear these days is rather unfortunate, but everyone can see through it and not pay heed to the larger agendas at play.

"I think any sensible head on a shoulder would gauge as to which direction this conversation is heading and it is very disheartening to see that. Thankfully the people I'm around, they see through this and they know the ulterior motives. They know the large picture and are not affected by it," he pointed out.

The 33-year-old also believes that his journey has been incredible for him.

"I'm very happy and grateful for the life I lead because everything that I have is because of this industry," added the actor, who has a very busy calendar despite the pandemic.

Massey had three back-to-back OTT film releases in the last few months — 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare', 'Cargo' and 'Ginny Weds Sunny'.

"I could not be happier as I'm feeling great. There is a sense of gratitude."