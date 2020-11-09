Actor Svameera Reddy to turn author

New Delhi: Actor Sameera Reddy will make her debut as an author with a book that will encourage women to be comfortable being 'imperfectly perfect' and dealing with issues like body positivity and mental health, as per the announcement made by the publishing house 'Westland'.

"It will chronicle Reddy's journey as an insecure teenager, her struggles during her modelling days and as an actor, dealing with postpartum depression and weight gain. The yet-to-be-titled book will hit the stands next year," said the staff of the publishing house.

Sameera Reddy, who has been using 'Instagram' to chronicle the reality behind the glamour of showbiz said that her inbox is flooded with messages from women desperate to find a way out of 'depression' and 'self-hatred'.

The 41-year-old actor described the book as an 'honest' dialogue on how to go about reaching a place where 'one can be kind to oneself and ready to feel happy'.

"I finally got down to doing the unimaginable, which is sharing my story with the world of women and who continue to inspire me every day," said Reddy.