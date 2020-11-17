Actor Sonu Sood is the state icon of Punjab

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood got appointed as the state icon of Punjab by the Election Commission. The announcement was made on the 'Twitter' handle by the Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab. It read, "The real hero of people is now the state icon of Punjab - Sonu Sood!"

The 'Happy New Year' star had helped several migrants amid the Coronavirus lockdown by arranging foods and shelters for the people.

Earlier, 'Penguin Random House India' had announced that the 'Dabangg' star will be penning an autobiography that will chronicle his experiences during the pandemic. The book will be co-written by Meena Iyer. The autobiography will be titled 'I Am No Messiah'.

"People have been very kind and have lovingly named me a messiah. But I really do believe that I am no messiah. I simply do what my heart tells me to. It is our responsibility as human beings to be compassionate and help each other," Sood had said.

The book will reveal the emotional and often challenging journeys he undertook along with the people he rescued. Sonu will narrate the many stories he heard and the interactions he had and will also share how this experience not only changed his outlook but also his life's purpose.