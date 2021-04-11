Actor Satish Kaul, comic writer Anne Beatts pass away

B R Chopra's 'Mahabharat' actor Satish Kaul passed away at the age of 73 due to COVID-19. He breathed his last on April 10 in Ludhiana. He was popular for the role of Lord Indra in the popular mythological TV show.

The late actor had worked in more than 300 Punjabi and Hindi movies, alongside some huge celebrities of the entertainment industry.

The news of his death was confirmed by actor and producer Priti Sapru, who said that he had a fever three days ago and the nurse was taking care of him, but he got tested positive for the virus. She added that the nurse had called her but she was busy as she had set up a COVID-19 testing camp in her society. She felt extremely sad about his demise.

Remembering the actor, she said that he was a very affectionate person. She had known him since she was a child. She had also done a Punjabi movie with him. She respected her immensely as a senior Punjabi actor.

On the Westside, Anne Beatts, a groundbreaking comedy writer with a taste for sweetness and the macabre who was on the original staff of 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL) and later created the cult sitcom 'Square Pegs' died at the age of 74. She passed away at her home in West Hollywood, California, according to her close friend Rona Edwards.

Starting in 1975 and running for five seasons, Beatts was among a team of gifted writers that included Rosie Shuster, Alan Zweibel, Marilyn Suzanne Miller and such cast members as Dan Aykroyd and Chevy Chase who helped make SNL a cultural phenomenon. With Shuster, she would invent the beloved young nerds - the nasally, Marvin Hamlisch-adoring Lisa Loopner (played by Gilda Radner) and high-pantsed goofball Todd DiLaMuca (Bill Murray) and helped coin such catchphrases as Lisa's 'That is so funny I forgot to laugh'.

Beatts would later draw upon her own acknowledged background as an outsider in high school for her own series 'Square Pegs'.