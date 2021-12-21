Actor Sara Ali Khan feels comfortable in her own skin

Sara Ali Khan said that because she is so comfortable in her skin, she does not feel insecure about forging friendships with her contemporaries, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Radhika Madan, each of whom she has bonded with individually. In a new interview, she said that competition exists, but the young actresses have bonded over their unique

experience of starting around the same time and seeing their new careers be affected by the pandemic.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, she said in Hindi, "We have a lot in common. We are young actors and we have lost important years to COVID-19. This is something that only we can express to each other as there is an understanding, we have with each other that we do not have with others. Of course, there is competition, but if you know who you are, and if you stay true to yourself, there is no harm."

Sara also said that her relationship with her father, Saif Ali Khan, has 'stood the test of time' and that he has always been there for her.

"He is my father and I love him," she said, adding, "That is something that has not changed with time."

She also revealed that she never got the chance to visit her father on set when he was working with Akshay Kumar, who is now her co-star in 'Atrangi Re'. Saif and Akshay worked together on several films in the 1990s, such as 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' and 'Tu Chor Main Sipahi'.