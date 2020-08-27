Actor Sangeeta passes away

Television actor Sangeeta Shrivastava passed away on August 25. The actor was battling an auto-immune disease called vasculitis and was undergoing treatment at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

Her husband Gyanesh Shrivastava shared the news on 'Facebook'. He remembered his wife as a warm and cheerful personality, who never failed to care for her loved ones. He also shared that her never give up attitude was seen during her hospitalisation.

The TV actor's husband wrote, "With deep regret, the Shrivastava family wants to update all of you that Sangeeta Shrivastava aka 'Choti', TV actor, is no more. She left us early morning on August 25 at Kokilaben Hospital, Andheri West, Mumbai."

"We all will remember her warm and cheerful personality. She never failed to care for her friends and family. Her ambitious and never give up attitude was seen even during her hospitalisation for an auto-immune disease called vasculitis, the treatment of which lead to a hospital-acquired life-threatening infection. We are sure that she will stay in our heart and memories forever. May her soul rest in peace," added Gyanesh Shrivastava.

Apart from 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon', Sangeeta Shrivastava was also a part of other TV serials like 'Thapki' and 'Bhanwar'. The late veteran actor is survived by her husband and three children.